BPI to undergo systems upgrade for several hours on June 13,14

MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday said it would undergo systems maintenance activities for several hours on June 13 and June 14.
The scheduled systems upgrade will be on June 13, 2021, starting at 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on June 14, 2021, from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m., the bank said in an advisory.
BPI said the following services would be temporarily unavailable during the period:
- BPI ATMs
- BPI Cash Accept Machines (CAMs)
- In-store and online purchases using BPI Debit Card
Its online and mobile app, credit and prepaid services as well as cash advance using non-BPI ATMs will remain available, the bank said.
