Dispute brews over 'Eat Bulaga' trademarks: IPOPHL

MANILA - A dispute is brewing over the ownership of the "Eat Bulaga" and "EB" trademarks, according to the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

The IPOPHL said its Bureau of Legal Affairs (BLA) received a petition from TV hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon (TVJ) last June 2 to cancel these trademarks of Television and Production Exponents Inc (TAPE), the company that produces the noontime show.

"One of the grounds is that the registration sought to be canceled was obtained fraudulently," IPOPHL said.

The agency said that under the country's Intellectual Property Code, "any person who believes that he is or will be damaged by the registration of a mark" may file a petition to cancel.

"Under BLA protocol, IPOPHL has issued a Notice to Answer to TAPE, Inc. last June 6," the agency added.

If TAPE fails to file an Answer, it will be declared in default and the case will be decided based "on the available merits and facts such as petitions, evidence submitted, records and applicable provisions of the law."

"If TAPE, Inc. files an Answer, both parties will undergo mandatory mediation. If they reach an amicable settlement, the case will be deemed resolved based on a Compromise Agreement approved by the BLA. However, if there is no settlement, the cases will be assigned to an Adjudication Officer for proper resolution or decision."

IPOPHL said TAPE has 30 days to answer the petition of the former hosts of Eat Bulaga.

TVJ announced their departure from Eat Bulaga last May 31 amid a dispute with the owners of TAPE which produces the show.