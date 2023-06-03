President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on June 2, 2023 leads the launching of the eGov Super App at the President’s Hall of Malacañan Palace in Manila. In a speech, Marcos said the online platform would eliminate corruption and make public transactions easier and more convenient. Joey Razon, PNA/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has amended the Public-Private Partnership Governing Board (PPPGB) to attract more entities in the private sector to participate with national government projects, Malacañang said on Friday.

Executive Order No. 30, signed June 1 but was only made public Saturday, amended EO No. 8, series of 2010, after the position of the Private Sector Co-Chairperson at the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) was rendered "inexistent."

This came after the NCC was reorganized as the Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape Advisory Council under the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

"There is a need to further amend EO No. 8, as amended, in view of the reorganization of the NCC," said Marcos.

One representative from the private sector would now be included in the PPP governing board, which must come from a "reputable organization in the banking, business, or infrastructure sector."

This must be appointed by the President, based on the EO.

"The private sector representative shall promptly notify the PPPGB of any actual, perceived, or potential conflict of interest which could affect the performance of his/her duties as a member of the Governing Board," the order read.

The PPP governing board will still be chaired by the socioeconomic planning secretary, and will have the finance secretary as co-chairperson.

Aside from the private sector representative, the board will have the following members:

- Department of Justice secretary

- Department of Budget and Management secretary

- Department of Trade and Industry secretary

The PPP governing board creates policies for all public-private partnership matters that includes the Project Development and Monitoring Fund. The Public-Private Partnership Center reports directly to the board.

It is also responsible “for setting the strategic direction of the PPP Program and creating an enabling policy and institutional environment for PPP.”

The EO will be effective immediately.