DICT welcomes Starlink; urges other tech firms to 'intensify' presence in PH

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology welcomed Monday Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink to the country and encouraged other firms to "intensify" presence in the Philippines.

Starlink earlier secured the registration approval from the National Telecommunications Commission to setup as a satellite internet provider in the country.

“DICT continues to provide an enabling environment, especially for new players such as Starlink," DICT Acting Secretary Emmanuel Rey “Manny” R. Caintic said during the stakeholders’ consultation on May 26, 2022 at the Manila Polo Club in Makati.

"Please continue to follow our existing telecommunication laws and make sure to deliver faster and secure connectivity in our country,” Caintic added.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk over the weekend also announced that the company's low-earth orbit satellite technology called Starlink has been approved in the Philippines.

Starlink approved by The Philippines 🇵🇭https://t.co/M1xjXUl473 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

The DICT also encouraged other tech companies to expand their presence locally as it vowed to make the accreditation process more convenient.

“The DICT will continue to find ways to make the accreditation process faster, more convenient, and will provide policy support to companies like Starlink. I urge you to intensify your corporate presence in the country,” Caintic said.

With the government's approval of Starlink, the Philippines will be the first in Southeast Asia to avail of the service. The amended Public Service Act allowed 100 percent foreign ownership in select sectors including telco.

Starlink promises to deliver up to 200 Mbps broadband speeds with a focus on "geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA)" or areas which are difficult to reach via fiber connection.

