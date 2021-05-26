BPO industry revenues hit $26.7-B in 2020, up 1.4 percent: IBPAP

MANILA - The Philippines' business process outsourcing industry saw revenues climb 1.4 percent in 2020 even as the COVID-19 pandemic deeply affected the economy, according to data from the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

Rey Untal, President and CEO of the IBPAP said that the industry generated a total of $26.7 Billion in 2020, as BPO companies implemented flexible work arrangements to ensure continued operations amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, BPO companies also hired 1.8 percent more employees in 2020, for a total 1.32 million direct employment in the Philippines.

“Noong tiningnan po namin ang statistics noong 2020, nakakagulat po at kami po ay lumaki pa rin kahit hindi ganoong kalakihan ang aming pag-grow. I think from a headcount standpoint, lumago po kami ng 1.8 percent and another 1.4 percent po sa revenue,” he said during the Laging Handa briefing.

(When we were looking at the statistics for 2020, we were surprised that we were still able to grow, even if only a bit. I think from headcount standpoint, we grew 1.8 percent, and another 1.4 percent in revenue.)

Untal thanked the government for classifying BPO employees as essential workers, which allowed them to continue working during the pandemic.

BPO companies are gearing to start the vaccination of their employees, with at least 1 million doses of vaccines procured through a tripartite agreement with the national government and vaccine manufacturers.

Untal said that for 2021, the industry is anticipated to grow between 5 to 6.5 percent.

Untal said 87 percent of BPO companies expect to continue growing this year, based on a survey IBPAP conducted. These companies expect growth of between 5 to 15 percent.

"So mukhang ang sentimyento ng mga negosyante, at country heads ay positibo ayon sa paglaki ng industriya ngayong 2021.”

(So it appears that the sentiment of businessmen and country heads is positive on the growth of the industry this 2021.)

