PIE channels begins broadcast on May 23

MANILA - The newest media channel "PIE" started its official broadcast Monday, May 23, 2022.

PIE or Pinoy Interactive Entertainment said it is the only 'tradigital' media channel in the Philippines offering a mix of traditional and digital media.

PIE is a partnership between KROMA Entertainment, 917 Ventures, Beam TV and ABS-CBN.

Viewers can watch and participate in the programs which consist of interactive game shows, concerts, reality shows, variety programs and teleseryes.

The channel started broadcasting at 5 a.m. in with the "Pie Silog" block, then "Barangay Pie" block at 11:30 a.m. and "Pie Galingan" block at 3 p.m. By 7 p.m., "Pienalo" block begins with games shows such as the rebranded "Pera o Bayong" now known as "P.O.B." The last block, "Pie Night Long," begins at 9:30 p.m. until 2 a.m.

PIE is available on digital TV.

Viewers just need to rescan their ABS-CBN TV Plus digiboxes or other digital TV boxes. PIE can also be viewed online at pie.com.ph and on its YouTube Channel as well as on SkyCable Channel 21 nationwide and soon on the GCash app.

RELATED VIDEO: