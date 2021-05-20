Dennis Uy's casino resort eyes soft opening in 2022

MANILA - The Cebu hotel and casino of Dennis Uy's Udenna Group will open next year despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, its operator said on Thursday.

PH Resorts Group Holdings, Inc, the Udenna Group’s gaming and hospitality unit, disclosed to the stock market that the construction of its Emerald Bay Resort & Casino continues with a projected soft opening by March 2022.

The resort casino located in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu will have its first phase completed by the third quarter of next year, the company added.

The company said that as more people get vaccinated in the coming months, international and local flights will resume spurring a recovery in tourism in the Philippines and in the region.

“The timing of Emerald Bay’s first phase completion by the third quarter of next year will be ideal with the recovery already seen to be well underway by that time,” said PH Resorts COO Jose Angel Sueiro.

The first phase of the casino will have 122 gaming tables, 600 electronic gaming machines, and 270 hotel rooms, the company added.

Emerald Bay was supposed to open last year, but this was delayed due to the pandemic. Its opening was reset to the end of this year, but the reimposition of stricter quarantine measures and the surge in COVID-19 cases again pushed this back.

Since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office, the Davao-based Uy has vastly expanded his business empire, which now includes the country's third major telco.

