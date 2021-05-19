AC Energy says building Philippines' largest wind farm

AC Energy wind farm project in Bangui, Ilocos Norte. AC Energy photo.

MANILA - AC Energy Corporation has started construction of the 160-megawatt Balaoi & Caunayan wind farm, which it said is the biggest wind farm in the Philippines to date.

The new P11.4-billion wind farm located in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte will be the third wind development of AC Energy in the province, along with the NorthWind wind farm in Bangui and the North Luzon Renewables wind farm in Pagudpud.

AC Energy said it is targeting to complete the project by the fourth quarter of next year, and full-year operations in 2023.

“This project will further augment AC Energy’s generating capacity, following our recently completed solar farms and battery storage plants, and will contribute to the growth of our renewables share as we scale up our sustainable investments,” said AC Energy chief development officer Jose Maria Zabaleta.

The wind farm is being built with long-time partner UPC Renewables, and will use turbines from Siemens Gamesa, AC Energy said.

Once completed, the project will double AC Energy’s wind capacity in the country, and move it closer to its 2025 goal of achieving 5,000 MW of renewable energy target, AC Energy said in its disclosure to the stock market.

The Ayala-led firm said it is aiming to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia.

