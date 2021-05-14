Globe, DepEd sign deal for 26 new cell sites in select Cebu schools

Students take part in their online classes inside their home in Parañaque on September 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Friday it signed a deal with the Department of Education - Division of Cebu Province for the construction of 26 new cell sites.

The memorandum of agreement includes the construction of new infrastructure within DepEd facilities, the telco said in a statement. It would invest P338 million for the new sites, it said.

Building the 26 new sites would provide internet connectivity to 36,000 students and 1,550 teachers and neighboring communities.

DepEd will offer its premises free of rent while Globe will furnish schools in the province with free broadband and WiFi services, Globe said.

“Through this groundbreaking partnership, we hope that more students will be able to fulfill their educational requirements amidst the challenges brought about by the pandemic. We look forward to working closely with Globe in building the cell sites that will help our staff, students, and even their families gain improved access to the internet," DepEd Cebu Province Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez said.

The initiative would fill the gap in remote learning. Many students still struggle due to connectivity issues in the country. Online learning has been implemented in the country due to the threat of COVID-19.

Establishing new cell sites will mean "better access" to quality education for students, said Globe Business Senior Vice President Peter Maquera.

The Department of Information and Communication Technology and the DedEd in April allowed the construction of towers in public schools. Telcos can also build infrastructures within military camps.

