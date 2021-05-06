Al Panlilio to replace MVP as president and CEO of PLDT Inc

MANILA - (UPDATE) Al Panlilio will be the next PLDT Inc president and CEO, the telco's current top official Manuel Pangilinan said Thursday, as the tycoon prepares to retire.

In a virtual annual stockholders' briefing, Pangilinan said he would remain as chairman of PLDT.

The appointment is still subject to shareholders' consent, he said.

"I will retire as president and CEO of PLDT and pass the baton over to Al [Panlilio] so I will stay as chairman, of course, subject to shareholders’ consent to do that," Pangilinan said.

Panlilio is currently the president and CEO of Smart Communications Inc, PLDT's wireless arm as well as the chief revenue officer of PLDT.

- With a report from Bruce Rodriguez, ABS-CBN News