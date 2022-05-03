Protect your passwords online, here's a guide from Google

A person sits in front of a computer screen in Moers, Germany, 04 January 2019. Sascha Steinbach, EPA-EFE/File



MANILA - For a safe online experience, users must create a strong password, Google reminded the public on Tuesday, ahead of the May 5 World Password Day.

Users are told to create strong passwords and safeguard their accounts by following this criteria:

long

complex with at least 12 characters

made up of a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols

must exclude personal information like birthdays or names of pets

unique for every account to remain safe when one gets compromised

backed by 2-step verification

Google also said its Google Password Manager could help internet users safeguard their log-in details.

Having separate accounts for social media and other websites makes it "imperative to have strong passwords to ensure security," Google Philippines said in a statement.

"With Google Password Manager, not only can you easily generate strong passwords, you can save, manage and keep them secure across multiple accounts," Google said.

Here's how the Google Password Manager works:

It makes it easier to generate strong and unique passwords for all online accounts using the Chrome browser, Android and Chrome on iOS

It can remember all saved passwords. Users just need to remember their Google account passwords

Google Password Manager checks 1 billion passwords for breaches every day. Real-time notification will be sent about unsafe or stolen passwords with quick fix in a single tap. Users will need to follow a prompt to change their passwords for compromised sites

It reduces the "hassle" of memorizing passwords. It can also run Password Checkup to see if passwords have been compromised, being reused in different sites or if passwords need to be strengthened

Frees people from manually typing their passwords. Users can also import up to 3,000 passwords at a time from third-party sites. Storing up to 10,000 passwords is allowed

The tech giant encouraged internet users to take advantage of its tools to protect themselves online.

RELATED VIDEO: