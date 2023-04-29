BSP wins Gold Stevie Award for online museum

MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has won a Gold Stevie award for its online museum featuring collections of fine arts, pre-colonial gold, and pottery, numismatic, and decorative arts.

The Gold Stevie award received by the BSP for its museum webpage was given under the "Innovation in Government Websites" category.

"The central bank developed the webpage to continue making the BSP Museum collections accessible to the public during the pandemic lockdowns," the BSP said in a statement.

"This interactive gallery allows viewers to immerse in the exhibit, get a closer look at the pieces, and learn about the featured artists and their works," it added.

The BSP also bagged the Bronze Stevie award for its 2023 calendar under the "Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications" category.

More than 800 nominations for the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards were considered in various categories.

The winners will be recognized in a virtual ceremony on June 27.