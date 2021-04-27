Globe Telecom's Ernest Cu joins board of Nasdaq-listed LivePerson Inc

Globe Telecom's president and CEO Ernest Cu. Photo: Globe.com.ph

MANILA - Globe Telecom president and CEO Ernest Cu will be joining the board of directors of AI company LivePerson Inc which is listed on the US' Nasdaq, the telco said Tuesday.

Cu will join LivePerson's board of directors effective today, April 27, Globe Telecom said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"Mr. Cu’s membership in the board of LiverPerson, Inc. will help chart the company’s course in addressing the growing demand that accelerates brands’ ongoing structural shift to conversational commerce," the statement said.

LivePerson is an AI-powered Conversational Cloud company connecting brands and consumers, it said on its official website.

Globe Telecom said Cu would continue to "diligently and efficiently" perform his duty in all the boards he serves.

Telecommunications firms in the country have accelerated efforts and investments in digitalization of various segments of operations to deliver the best service to their users.

