PAL's standard cabin crew uniform and COVID-19 PPEs. Photo: PAL's Cielo Villauna

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said its cabin crew would resume wearing their uniforms in place of personal protective equipment used for flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAL's Safety and Medical Departments have approved the use of regular cabin crew uniforms citing the decreasing COVID-19 cases and the increasing number of fully-vaccinated individuals globally, its spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

"This move is at par with industry standards and airline benchmarking and does not compromise the welfare of passengers and cabin crew on our flights. Masks and gloves will still be worn together with the regular PAL cabin crew uniform," Villaluna said.

The decision to revert to the standard crew uniform is also based on the alert level and regulations imposed by the country's coronavirus task force.

Most airlines globally released their own version of PPEs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit to protect passengers as well as the cabin crew on board.

But aircraft manufacturer Airbus earlier said the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 while on a flight was "very low."

RELATED VIDEO: