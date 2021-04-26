San Miguel eyeing bus rapid transit on Skyway: Ramon Ang

MANILA - San Miguel Corp is planning to operate a bus rapid transit system or a high-capacity point-to-point bus system on its Skyway toll road system, the company's head said on Monday.

SMC president and COO Ramon Ang said the bus system will initially operate between Susana Heights and Balintawak.

"This has been our plan all along – for all our elevated expressways to directly benefit not just private motorists but mostly our commuters as well," Ang said in a Facebook post.

The SMC chief said that while elevated tollroads divert vehicles from public roads to ease traffic for all, "a bus-based transit system will further maximize the benefits to the public and make commutes faster, easier, safer and more convenient for many."

"Those who drive daily may even opt to commute, further easing traffic and reducing pollution," Ang added.

Last February, SMC said its MRT-7 project was halfway completed and set to open December 2022.

Toll regulators approved last month the provisional toll rates for SMC's Skyway Stage 3 Project, which links the capital's two main expressways.