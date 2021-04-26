2 tunnel boring machines for Manila subway being assembled in PH: Tugade

The cutter head of the Earth Pressure Tunnel Boring Machine no. 1 'Kaunlaran' arrives at the Manila Harbor Center in Port Area, Manila on Feb. 5, 2021. It will be used for the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - With 2 tunnel boring machines being assembled in the country, the "actual construction" of the tunnel system for country's first underground railway will finally begin before the end of the year, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said Monday.

Construction for the stations, depot and other infrastructure related to the Manila subway system began in 2019, 40 years after it was conceived in 1973, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said during the virtual Sulong Pilipinas pre-SONA briefing.

"Parts of the massive tunnel boring machines have started to arrive..Dalawa na ang tunnel boring machine. Because nandito na at kinukumpina na, the actual construction of Metro Manila subway will actually start to commence before the end of the year," Tugade said.

The Department of Transportation earlier said the cutter head of the 6.99 meters earth pressure tunnel boring machine no. 1 known as Kaunlaran arrived at the Manila port on Feb. 5, 2021.

Officials earlier said the subway will be operational by 2025.

The P350-billion project, funded by Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, aims to provide mass transport in the National Capital Region.

Tugade earlier said that the subway would begin partial operations by the end of 2021.

