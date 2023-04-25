SIM registration extended for 90 days: DOJ

MANILA (UPDATE) — The SIM registration deadline has been extended for 90 days, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced on Tuesday.

Remulla said telco services would be limited for those who failed to register. Telcos have yet to issue a statement regarding the extension.

Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan Uy is expected to hold a press conference, following a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday morning. [HLINK MEETING https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/04/25/23/marcos-dict-to-decide-on-sim-registration-extension-once-and-for-all-uy]

The SIM Registration Act mandated that all SIMs in the country be registered by Wednesday, April 26, to help eradicate SMS-linked scams. However, the country's major telcos lamented the low registration turnout and have requested an extension, citing the lack of valid IDs and digital literacy as obstacles.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Undersecretary Raul Vasquez announce the 90-day extension for SIM registration before starting the 4th meeting of the inter-agency task force on the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications have lobbied for the extension of the deadline to accommodate all their subscribers who have yet to complete the requirements in order to register their SIMs.

Less than 60 percent of the total 168 million active SIMs in the Philippines have been registered, the DICT said last Saturday.

- with reports from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

