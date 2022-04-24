Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Headquarters in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have filed a criminal complaint against a person who was caught on video burning a banknote, the central bank said Sunday.

In a statement, the BSP said it, along with the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, filed a complaint before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office against alias "Jam Jaren," 24.

A video posted on various social media platforms showed "Jam Jaren" burning a P20 banknote, which was then used "to ignite the contents of an alcohol bottle," the BSP said.

"We will pursue this case until conviction," said Mamerto Tangonan, deputy governor of the BSP's payments and currency management sector.

Under Presidential Decree No. 247, willful defacement, mutilation, tearing, burning, or destruction of Philippine banknotes and coins is punishable by imprisonment of up to 5 years and a fine not exceeding P20,000.

