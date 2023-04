MANILA - Gasoline prices are expected to drop by as much as P1.80 per liter, as industry experts expect rollbacks across all petroleum products by April 25, Tuesday.

Gasoline will take the biggest cut at P1.50 to P1.80 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel prices may drop by as much as P0.80 to P1 per liter.

Kerosene will take the smallest cut at P0.20 to P0.40 per liter.

This comes after back-to-back oil price hikes the past weeks.

-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

