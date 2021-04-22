Facebook probes malicious video tags, warns vs 'suspicious' links, messages

The Facebook logo is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. Johanna Geron, Reuters/Illustration/File Photo

MANILA - Facebook said Wednesday it was looking into reports of malicious tagging after social media users in the Philippines claimed they have been tagged with pornographic content from people not on their friends list.

“We're continuing to investigate the reports, however, have not found evidence that specific individuals are being targeted," a Facebook company spokesperson said.

Facebook also reminded users not to "open any suspicious links or messages."

Anyone can use the platform's tools to report any suspicious activity or content that violates community standards, the spokesperson added.

Facebook users have the option to adjust their privacy settings with controls on who can tag them on social media.

Meanwhile, those tagged were advised not to "click" the links, Kaspersky general manager for Southeast Asia Yeo Siang Tiong earlier said.

He said users should follow these steps to protect their accounts:

• think before clicking

• set a strong password

• take advantage of security and privacy feature of social media platforms

RELATED VIDEO: