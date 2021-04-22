Companies pitch in for community pantries across PH

MANILA — As community pantries continue to sprout across the country, companies pitch in to help give aid to those in need.

Employees of shipping company J&T Express opened a stall in its Muntinlupa branch at 37 National Highway, Barangay Putatan to join the cause.

"Many Filipinos are grappling to survive during this pandemic. J&T Express believes that during these challenging times, it is important to stand strong and help one another,” J&T Philippines Vice President Zoe Chi said.

"We are very fortunate to work at J&T. Our income can support our families, but we are also worried about families who have lost their income due to the epidemic, so we organized this community pantry event to distribute food for free," its regional key accounts manager Ella Opeda added.

Loaves of bread from Gardenia were also donated to a community pantry in Los Baños, Laguna which helped replenish the goods in the stall.

Gardenia's customer relations staff confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the company has donated 200 loaves of bread for the community.

In a Facebook post, Nancy Cabrera Florentino shared that they were already running out of goods before the truck of bread arrived.

Shell, through its mobility stations, meanwhile set up food banks, said Randy Del Valle, Vice President and General Manager Retail, Executive Board Director - Pilipinas Shell at Shell.

"These would include some grocery items and fresh vegetables from urban gardens of our service champions. Even our customer who were moved on this initiative also willingly add to the display.

Canva Philippines also offered free printing services and designs to community pantries in need of signages.

“Sa mga nangangailangan ng tulong upang makapagsimula ng kanilang #CommunityPantry, may inihanda kaming mga signages na pwede ninyong magamit … Para naman sa mga nangangailangan ng tulong sa pag-print ng signages, kami ay handang mag-print at mag-deliver ng libre,” it said in a tweet.

(For those who need help to start their #CommunityPantry, we have prepared signages that you can use… For those who need help printing signages, we are ready to print and deliver for free.)

Para naman sa mga nangangailangan ng tulong sa pag-print ng signages, kami ay handang mag-print at mag-deliver ng libre. Sagutan lamang ang link na ito: https://t.co/07I3z5XBb8



Please RT to spread the word. Maraming salamat po! 💕✨#CommunityPantry — Canva Philippines (@canva_ph) April 21, 2021

“Tuloy ang tulungan. Maraming salamat po sa mga nagtataguyod ng mga community pantries. Saludo po kami sa inyo!”

(Continue to help. Many thanks to those who promote community pantries. We salute you!)

Amid false red-tag claims, community pantry initiator Ana Patricia Non reopened the stall in Maginhawa to the public after halting its operations for a day.

In an interview, Non said that community pantries will continue to serve as long as there are willing donors.

From one community pantry in Maginhawa Street, Quezon City, there are now more than 350 stalls built by various groups nationwide, she said.

