Screenshot of Xbox.com page promoting PC Game Pass

MANILA - Microsoft on Thursday said its videogame subscription service PC Game Pass is now available in the Philippines and 4 other Southeast Asian countries.

Gamers can subscribe to the service for $1 or P49 which will be valid for 3 months, Microsoft said. After 3 months, the subscription fee will be P119 each month.

Besides the Philippines, PC Game Pass is also now available in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“PC Game Pass includes a library of over 100 high-quality PC games including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, and an EA Play membership,” Microsoft said.

Among the games available on the service are:

Age of Empires IV

Back 4 Blood

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Hades, Minecraft

Sea of Thieves

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The software giant said Xbox Game Studios titles like Halo Infinite will also be available as well as iconic franchises like, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored and The Evil Within from Bethesda Softworks, independent games, and blockbusters.

EA Play is also available which also includes the world’s biggest franchises including FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims and Mass Effect.

“Our goal is to bring PC Game Pass to more countries where Windows is available to help us reach over 3 billion gamers worldwide,” said Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Asia Business Lead.

Hinton said the service was off to a strong start in Southeast Asia which saw strong demand for PC Game Pass during the preview period.

“We are listening to the players and are always looking to improve the experience. This includes growing the selection of games across genres and providing better language support,” Hinton said.

