Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno holds newly minted set of 20-piso and Enhanced 5-piso NGC coins at the Executive Business Center at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, (BSP) in Manila on December 17, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday said consumers should not buy the P20 and enhanced P5 coins at higher prices since these are still in circulation.

The new generation currency (NGC) P20 and the enhanced P5 coins have been in circulation since December 2019.

"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reminds the public that the 20-Piso and enhanced 5-Piso coins are still in circulation, and should not be bought at prices higher than their respective face value from online sellers," the central bank said.

"The BSP calls on the public’s cooperation in preserving the integrity of Philippine coins and banknotes," it added.

As of the end of February 2022, 290.09 million pieces of P20 and 1.90 billion pieces of the enhanced P5 coins are in circulation, the BSP said.

Limited edition, as well as old collector item currencies, can be sold at higher prices because of their rarity.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: