AyalaLand Logistics Holdings acquires cold storage facility in Laguna Technopark

MANILA - AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp said Wednesday it has acquired a cold storage facility in Laguna Technopark and the land where it stands in a transaction worth P408.8 million.

Technofreeze is a cold storage facility, serving needs of companies in terms of storing processed meat products, as well as dairy and ice cream, among others, the firm said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The facility includes 17 cold storage rooms up to -25 °C with 4,000 pallet positions, 3 processing rooms with adjustable temperature of 0 to 25 °C, 4 dry storage rooms with 1,600 pallet positions, 2 blast freezers with a combined capacity of 25 tons as well as several offices, it said.

"This cold facility will complement the warehouse leasing business of the Group...The transaction supports ALLHC’s vision to be the leading real estate logistics and industrial parks developer and operator in the Philippines.," the statement said.

AyalaLand Logistics said the facility would be under its cold storage brand "ALogis Artico."

Technofreeze is also accredited by the Department of Agriculture to cater to products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, fisheries and other aquatic products, AyalaLand Logistics said.

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings has interests in real estate, industrial parks, commercial centers, and warehousing, among others.

