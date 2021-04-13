Bitcoin hits record high of $62,575

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON - Bitcoin hit a record of $62,575 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has more than doubled in price this year amid growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, and as investors seek high-yielding assets amid low interest rates.

Major firms including BNY Mellon, Mastercard Inc., and Tesla Inc are among those to have embraced or invested in cryptocurrencies.

