Bitcoin hits record high of $62,575

Posted at Apr 13 2021 05:19 PM
LONDON - Bitcoin hit a record of $62,575 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights.
The world's biggest cryptocurrency has more than doubled in price this year amid growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, and as investors seek high-yielding assets amid low interest rates.
Major firms including BNY Mellon, Mastercard Inc., and Tesla Inc are among those to have embraced or invested in cryptocurrencies.
