Passengers who use fake COVID-19 test results could face P50k fine, jail: PAL

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Passengers caught using fake COVID-19 test results, a requirement for air travel in most destinations, may be fined up to P50,000 or serve a maximum of 6 months in jail, Philippine Airlines said Monday as it warns against falsification of documents.

The warning was issued after at least 15 individuals presented "fraudulent COVID-19 test results" in Manila recently, the flag carrier said in a statement.

Those passengers caught using fake test results were taking flights to Cotabato, Dipolog and Zamboanga. They have been turned over to the Philippine National Police, PAL said.

COVID-19 RT-PCR or antigen tests results are required for travel to ensure that no infection will occur in flights and no disease will spread in the destination.

"We wish to alert the public to secure authentic COVID-19 test results only from legitimate medical providers. Safe travel is always the paramount concern, and airlines and authorities are vigilant in not accepting travelers holding fake RT-PCR or Antigen test results, for everybody's protection," PAL said.

Most of the passengers were referred for inquest at the city prosecutor's office while the others were isolated at quarantine facilities pending the result of their real swab test, the airline said.

If found guilty, violators can be charged with falsification of public documents and violation of RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, PAL said notes from the PNP.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal were placed under modified ECQ until the end of the month due to rising COVID-19 cases. During the period, only essential travelers are allowed to enter and exit the NRC Plus bubble.

RELATED VIDEO: