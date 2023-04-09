Post-Easter price hike: Oil prices to rise by nearly P3 per liter

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Oil prices are expected to increase by nearly P3 per liter starting Tuesday, April 11.

According to industry estimates, gasoline prices are seen to rise by around P2.50 to P2.80 per liter while diesel prices will increase by P1.50 to P1.80 per liter.

Oh no! BIGTIME ang OILPRICEHIKE sa Martes!

Eto final estimates:



Gasolina P2.50-P2.80/L⬆️

Diesel P1.50-P1.80/L ⬆️

Kerosene P1.80-P2.10/L ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/9hwNKcy8Ry — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) April 8, 2023

Kerosene prices, meanwhile, will go up by P1.80 to P2.10 per liter.

Oil companies have not announced the exact amount that they will implement for their price adjustments.

Prices rose due to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' decision to cut oil production.

— Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News