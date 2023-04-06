PLDT, Smart urge customers to secure smart devices

MANILA - PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications on Thursday said consumers must protect smart devices in their homes to avoid falling prey to cyber criminals.

Hackers are targeting smart devices connected to home networks to steal information, PLDT Inc said in a statement.

“Smart devices are connected to a home network. If your home network is weak, these devices can be taken over by hackers. Imagine, someone suddenly turning on the speakers and blasting inappropriate songs while you are sleeping, or someone using your security camera to spy on you,” warned Angel Redoble, FVP and Chief Information Security Officer at PLDT and Smart.

The telco shared the following tips for smart device safety:

Secure the router The router is where smart devices are connected in the home. Change the default name and password of routers

Fortify the Home WiFi network Key in unique password during setup using a mix of big and small letters, numbers and special characters. PLDT said there should also be separate passwords for the router and WiFi.

Change devices' default passwords Assign a different password for each smart gadget.

Regularly update the gadgets' software to the latest version available.

Add multi-factor authentication (MFA) This is to add another layer of protection.

Consider using a password manager.

