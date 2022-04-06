MANILA - Kroma Entertainment on Wednesday announced it would launch an interactive entertainment platform with ABS-CBN and BEAM digital television network.

Kroma, backed by the Globe Group's 917Ventures Retirement Fund, said it is a company that marries traditional and digital entertainment to enhance the way people consume content.

It offers entertainment across screens and formats including films, series, TV shows, music, digital content or events.

The new platform will be called Pinoy Interactive Entertainment Channel or PIE, Kroma Entertainment head of Broadcast and Publishing Group Jil Go said.

Go said ABS-CBN will be providing the content while Kroma will "complement" it with its interactive and tech product mix.

"It's the only multi-platform real-time interactive entertainment that brings audiences and brands alike to enjoy the unique tradigital proposition perfect for today's changing customer habit," Go said.

"They [ABS-CBN] provide the expertise in terms of content creation, while Kroma complements its interactive and tech product mix that's fully enabled by the 917Ventures portfolio companies," Go added.

Kroma Entertainment has other companies under its umbrella including Upstream, LiveMNL, Paradise Rising, ANIMA, Secret Menu, Wonder, freebieMNL and Nyma.

No other details have been disclosed.

Globe said it is going full-scale into entertainment with KROMA, expanding its earlier venture into live events, production, publishing and music with what was then called Globe Entertainment.

-- with a report from Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News