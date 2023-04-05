Home  >  Business

PH gross reserves hit $100.2 billion in March

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2023 01:51 PM

A store clerk counts their US dollar bills inside a money changer stall in Manila on September 23, 2022. The Philippine peso fell to a new record low for the fourth straight day today, closing at P58.50 against the US dollar. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A store clerk counts their US dollar bills inside a money changer stall in Manila on September 23, 2022. The Philippine peso fell to a new record low for the fourth straight day today, closing at P58.50 against the US dollar. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The country's gross international reserves (GIR) level rose to $100.2 billion as of the end of March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Wednesday.

The latest GIR level represents more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.5 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, the central bank said. 

It is also about 6 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.2 times based on residual maturity, it added. 

"The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the National Government’s (NG) net foreign currency deposits with the BSP, the upward revaluation of the BSP’s gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market, and net income from the BSP’s investments abroad," it said. 

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  GIR   GIR level   gross international reserves   foreign reserves   FX   forex   dollars   foreign exchange  