Palace: Renegotiation for new concession deal with Manila Water done

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA — Malacañang said on Monday government had completed the renegotiation of a new concession deal with Manila Water Inc, over a year after President Rodrigo Duterte's administration alleged that existing agreements "rip off" the public.

"Isang revised concession agreement ang nabuo na nagbibigay ng mas maganda serbisyo ng tubig sa Metro Manila at advantageous sa pamahalaan at consumers," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(A revised concession agreement was formed that gives better water service in Metro Manila, and is advantageous to government and consumers.)

The new deal removes clauses that ban government "interference", and recognizes Manila Water as a public utility which makes it "more accountable to the government and public, among others, he said in a press briefing.

Duterte in January last year told Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services that they accept the new contracts "with no guarantee that they will not be prosecuted" or otherwise he would "nationalize the water system and prosecute them for plunder or estafa on a large scale."

"Ang susunod naman po, ang Maynilad," said Roque.



(Maynilad will be next to get a new deal.)

The Office of the Solicitor General and the Department of Justice were tasked to replace the “constitutionally flawed" concession agreements that "violated every prohibited act under the Anti-Graft Law," the President's chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo had said.

Duterte "cannot, will not, and can never keep a blind eye to this colossal rip-off," Panelo said.

Last May, the President apologized to the Ayala family, which owns Manila Water, for attacking them in his past speeches.

"To the Ayalas and to, si Pangilinan, I apologize for the hurting words. If you can find it in your heart to forgive me because if you do not, if you do not want to forgive me, I will undercut you, I will go direct to God," Duterte said in a recorded public address.

Duterte has been criticizing those he calls "oligarchs" since the start of his term.

More details to follow.