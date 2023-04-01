Oil price hike expected on Holy Tuesday

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- After two straight weeks of dropping petrol prices, oil prices are expected to rise on Holy Tuesday.

Increase in gas prices:

Gasolina P1.30-P1.60/L

Diesel P0.30-P0.50/L

Kerosene P0.20-P0.40/L

Gas prices will take the biggest increase at P1.30-P1.60 per liter.

Diesel (P0.30 to P0.50 per liter) and kerosene (P0.20 to P0.40) will take the smaller increase.

Motorists are expected to head into the provinces next week, as pandemic protocols loosen up for the traditional Holy Week festivities.



-- With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

