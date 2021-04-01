Home  >  Business

LIST: BSP says more banks extend waived fees for InstaPay, PESONet

Posted at Apr 01 2021 09:24 AM

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released late Wednesday an updated list of banks and their waved InstaPay and PESONet fees. 

The updated list now includes several banks which further extended free InstaPay transfer for the next few months. 

The central bank has been pushing for the use of InstaPay and PESONet, under its National Retail Payment System (NRPS) in a bid to raise online transactions in the country. 

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno also earlier said online transactions would help Filipinos conduct necessary financial obligations without leaving their homes, reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19.

