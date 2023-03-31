San Miguel Corporation President and CEO Ramon Ang talks to the media in June 2017. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

LIMAY, Bataan - San Miguel Corporation President and CEO Ramon Ang disclosed Friday that they had been a client of RDC Reield Marine Services (RDC).

RDC owns MT Princess Empress that sank off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on February 28. The incident resulted in oil spill reaching as far as Antique, Palawan and Verde Island in Batangas.

"We are one of the clients of that vessel, I don’t want to name the other companies. There are several companies that company is supposed to deliver oil to, not only us,” he said during media interview after they launched the Battery Energy Storage System in Limay, Bataan.

Ang did not comment further on the issue.

MT Princess Empress, carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel, was bound to Iloilo when its engine failed due to rough sea conditions.

Fisherfolk have been seeking compensation for the damage to their livelihood, saying they are frustrated by the tedious process involved.