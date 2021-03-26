Xiaomi, Great Wall Motor shares surge after report on electric vehicle plan
Reuters
Posted at Mar 26 2021 03:37 PM
SHANGHAI, China - Shares in China's Xiaomi Corp jumped as much as 6.71 percent in early trade on Friday after Reuters exclusively reported the company's plan to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory.
Great Wall's Hong Kong shares rose more than 8 percent and its Shanghai shares gained than more than 7 percent.
More details to follow.
