Panda Express will open its first store in Tanza, Cavite on March 24, which marks its first location in South Luzon and outside Metro Manila

MANILA - Panda Express expands outside Metro Manila with the opening of its first store in Tanza, Cavite on Thursday, March 23, Jollibee Foods Corp said on Friday.

The American Chinese dining restaurant chain known for its Original Orange Chicken will open its new branch located at SM City Tanza, JFC said, which earlier formed a joint venture with Panda Restaurant Group Inc to bring the brand to the Philippines.

“We are thrilled to open our first restaurant in Cavite and in South Luzon as we continue to expand in the Philippines to make it more convenient for our guests to enjoy Panda Express’ world-famous American Chinese dishes,” said Doug Stalgren, Vice President of Panda Express International Business Development.

“We can’t wait to welcome our fans on the opening day," Stalgren added.

Its Original Orange Chicken is prepared with crispy boneless chicken bites wok-tossed in signature sweet and spicy sauce. In time for Lent, the new branch will also offer meat-free options such as honey walnut shrimp, savory shrimp, kung pao fish and eggplant tofu, JFC said.

JFC said the first Panda Express to have a drive-thru branch is also in the pipe-line, which will open in Pacita, San Pedro Laguna in April.

FROM THE ARCHIVES