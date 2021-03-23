Home  >  Business

MRT, LRT-1, LRT-2 and PNR to close for several days on Holy Week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 02:42 PM

The MRT-3 will suspend operations for several days on Holy Week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Tuesday advised commuters that major railway lines will be suspending their operations for several days next week in observance of Holy Week and to give way for the annual scheduled maintenance activities. 

MRT-3
March 30 to April 4
No operations

LRT-1
March 31 to April 4
No operations

LRT-2
March 31 to April 4
No operations

PNR
April 1
No operations, except for Calamba-Tutuban

April 2-3
No operations

April 4
Resumption of operations

  • Tutuban-Alabang
  • Tutuban-Calamba
  • Tutuban-Gov. Pascual
  • Naga-Sipocot

The DOTr said regular operations of the railway lines will resume on April 5, Monday. 

