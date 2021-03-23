MRT, LRT-1, LRT-2 and PNR to close for several days on Holy Week

The MRT-3 will suspend operations for several days on Holy Week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Tuesday advised commuters that major railway lines will be suspending their operations for several days next week in observance of Holy Week and to give way for the annual scheduled maintenance activities.

MRT-3

March 30 to April 4

No operations

LRT-1

March 31 to April 4

No operations

LRT-2

March 31 to April 4

No operations

PNR

April 1

No operations, except for Calamba-Tutuban

April 2-3

No operations

April 4

Resumption of operations

Tutuban-Alabang

Tutuban-Calamba

Tutuban-Gov. Pascual

Naga-Sipocot

The DOTr said regular operations of the railway lines will resume on April 5, Monday.