MRT, LRT-1, LRT-2 and PNR to close for several days on Holy Week

MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Tuesday advised commuters that major railway lines will be suspending their operations for several days next week in observance of Holy Week and to give way for the annual scheduled maintenance activities.
MRT-3
March 30 to April 4
No operations
LRT-1
March 31 to April 4
No operations
LRT-2
March 31 to April 4
No operations
PNR
April 1
No operations, except for Calamba-Tutuban
April 2-3
No operations
April 4
Resumption of operations
- Tutuban-Alabang
- Tutuban-Calamba
- Tutuban-Gov. Pascual
- Naga-Sipocot
The DOTr said regular operations of the railway lines will resume on April 5, Monday.
