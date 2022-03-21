Home  >  Business

Labor group asks for P430 per day wage increase in Central Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2022 04:30 PM

CEBU — A labor group on Monday filed a petition before the Central Visayas Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board for a P430-increase in the daily minimum wage in the region.

Trade Union Congress of the Philippines party-list Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza said workers must receive a wage that can sustain their daily needs.

“With the current high prices of food and other essential items, the measly income of workers can only accord them and their families with nutritionally deficient survival meals," he said in a press briefing.

The current minimum wage in Central Visayas is P404. Should the proposal be granted, this will put the new minimum wage in the region at P834.

It was in January 2020 when the last increase in the daily minimum wage of P18 was implemented.

"We are deeply concerned that with the looming price hikes in the basic commodities, including electricity and transport fares, our workers and their families could really go hungry this time and that is unacceptable to us."

In their petition, TUCP explained that the present monthly take home pay of P9,663.94, is far below the P16,295.00 per month poverty threshold for a family of 5 in Central Visayas.


RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

— Report from Annie Perez

Read More:  Regional news   Regions   Central Visayas   Region 7   Cebu   Trade Union Congress of the Philippines   TUCP   Raymond Democrito Mendoza   wage hike   wage increase   daily minimum wage   wage   salary   salary increase   pay hike   pay increase   workers  