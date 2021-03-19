LT Group says net income down 9 percent in 2020

MANILA - Tycoon Lucio Tan's LT Group Inc said Friday its unaudited attributable net income for 2020 reached P21.02 billion, down 9 percent compared to 2019.

The total is P2.10 billion lower than the P23.12 billion reported in the previous year, LT Group said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Philippine National Bank contributed P1.55 billion or 7 percent of total attributable income, the statement said.

The tobacco business accounted for P16.83 billion or 80 percent, Tanduay Distillers Inc contributed P1.10 billion or 5 percent, Eton Properties Philippines Inc with P799 million or 4 percent, and Asia Brewery Inc with P583 million or 3 percent, it said.

Its stake in Victorias Milling Company Inc accounted for 264 million or 1 percent, the LT Group said.

The LT Group said its balance sheet "remains strong."

In June last year, the group said it was "guarded" on growth as the COVID-19 pandemic dampened demand for some of its products.

