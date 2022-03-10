Top searched political issues. Screenshot

MANILA - Google said it has launched a Search trends elections page as Filipinos turn to the internet for information on candidates participating in the May 2022 polls.

The tool makes it easier for journalists and the media to find top queries, topics and most-searched presidential and vice presidential candidates running in the elections, Google said in a statement.

Google's Search trends election page. Screenshot as of 9 a.m

The page also includes data on the top policy issues search in each part of the country including agriculture, economy, education and tourism, among others, the tech giant said.

In a statement, Google Philippines said the Google Trends Philippines Election page is not a poll or survey and does not reflect voting intentions.

"It merely reflects people’s search interest about particular topics at a local level over a period of time. A spike in a particular search query does not reflect that a candidate is somehow “popular” or “winning”," Google said.

All charts from the page are easily embeddable and will continue to be updated even when placed in a website, Google said.