Home  >  Business

Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce on soaring Ukraine fears

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Mar 07 2022 10:33 AM | Updated as of Mar 07 2022 11:59 AM

Thai goldsmiths examine gold ornaments sold by a customer during a trade at a gold shop in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2020. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE/File
Thai goldsmiths examine gold ornaments sold by a customer during a trade at a gold shop in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2020. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE/File

HONG KONG - Gold rose to more than $2,000 in Asian trade on Monday morning as investors fled to the safe-haven commodity over fears about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

The precious metal hit a peak of $2,000.86 an ounce, its highest level since September 2020.

Traders have been sent running to safety as Russia continues with its invasion of Ukraine, which has battered equity markets and sent oil prices to a near 14-year high, adding further upward pressure to already high inflation.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  ukraine crisis   Russia   Ukraine   gold   gold trade   gold prices   global economy   metal  