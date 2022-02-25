Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

WASHINGTON - World Bank President David Malpass said the lender stands ready to provide immediate support to Ukraine amid "shocking violence and loss of life," and is preparing options for fast-disbursing financing.

Malpass said in a statement he has mobilized the World Bank Group's Global Crisis Risk platform to coordinate a response to the invasion among the lender's various divisions.

More details to follow.

