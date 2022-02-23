MANILA - The Anti-Red Tape Authority on Wednesday urged government agencies "to work smarter" to hasten the processing time of government transactions.

Government agencies must implement the 3-7-20 policy which equates to the processing time of only be 3 days for simple transactions, 7 days for complex transactions and 20 days for highly technical applications, ARTA Sec. Jeremiah Belgica said in an online forum organized by the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

"The 3 days, 7 days and 20 days are the maximum day or prescribed processing time given to agencies. But they can always go lower than that," said Belgica.

He said this policy should be followed as they push for zero backlogs in government transactions, which have been criticized for being too slow and for having too many steps.

Aside from the processing time, there must also be fewer signatures when dealing with the government to avoid the long wait and prevent corruption in the process, he added.

ARTA said it will conduct a 3-7-20 Zero Backlog Policy campaign next week to urge the public and agencies to know more about the program.

RELATED VIDEO: