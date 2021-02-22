Robbie Antonio resigns from Century Properties amid issues with own 'unicorn' firm

MANILA - Century Properties Group Inc said Monday Jose Roberto "Robbie" Antonio resigned from its board to focus on addressing issues involving his company Revolution Precrafted.

Antonio left his post as the company's co-managing director and member of the Board of Directors "to focus on addressing the pressing issues in his own company and its allied businesses," Century Properties told the stock exchange.

Several contractors and suppliers of Antonio's firm, which produces modular homes, on Friday sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) to resolve some P151 million worth of allegedly questionable deals.

"Century Properties Group Inc. would like to inform the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange that at the special meeting of the Board of Directors today, February 22, 2021, the Board accepted the resignation of MR. JOSE ROBERTO R. ANTONIO as CPGI’s Co-Managing Director and member of the Board, effective immediately," the statement said.

Revolution Precrafted earlier said its receivables were also affected by the "market challenges" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The firm said was working with its suppliers and contractors to resolve the matter.

In a statement, Revolution Director and Corporate Secretary, Michael Bilgera, said the company is confident about concluding the issues amicably for its legitimate contractual obligations.

Century Properties said it is currently in search of a replacement for the post Antonio vacated.

Antonio is the son of Century Properties chairman Jose Antonio.

In 2017, Revolution was reported to have hit a valuation of over $1 billion, thus achieving "unicorn" status.

But last year, at least two publications raised doubts about Revolution's valuation.