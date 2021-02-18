NBI probes businessman Robbie Antonio over alleged P150-M questionable deals

MANILA - Robbie Antonio, son of Century Properties chairman Jose Antonio, is being investigated by the National Bureau of Investigation for allegedly duping several businessmen of P150 million through questionable deals.

Nine contractors and suppliers filed a complaint before the NBI on Thursday claiming that they were lured into different contracts by Antonio's company Revolution Precrafted Properties Inc, which makes prefabricated homes.

The complainants said that they experienced the same scheme where they would win contracts in the company’s real estate development projects if they pay the company 10 percent of the contract’s value.

According to them, the contracts turned out to be dubious since the company failed to secure permits with govt agencies to continue with the projects.

The complainants, whose businesses involve furniture, fixtures, construction supplies say they suffered significant losses since Antonio’s company did not honor their contract in ordering supplies.

In their affidavits, they explained that while it was the company’s management that discussed the terms, Robbie Antonio was present to close the deal.

A representative from the company was subpoenaed by the NBI, but declined to give a statement.