All-Filipino consortium completes Malampaya maintenance work: DOE

DOE Secretary Raphael Perpetuo M. Lotilla, DOE Undersecretary Alessandro O. Sales, and Prime Energy General Manager Sebastian Quiniones at the Malampaya Shallow Water Platform during their recent site inspection and assessment on December 8, 2022. Handout/FILE

MANILA - Maintenance works on the Malampaya gas project scheduled on Feb. 4 to 18 has been completed by an all Filipino-owned consortium for the first time, the Department of Energy said Monday.

In a statement, the DOE said major regular maintenance works have been done for decades but this was the first time it was completed with a Filipino team.

Port and casino magnate Enrique Razon’s Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc acquired full ownership of Shell Philippines Exploration, which has a 45 percent stake while Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp holds another 45 percent, after acquiring it from Chevron. The state-owned PNOC Exploration Corp holds the remaining 10 percent.

"The Service Contract (SC) 38 Consortium was able to mobilize the necessary international technical services to work with the Filipino team," the DOE said.

"The works were completed with zero incidents recorded. This was achieved through diligent planning and execution by the operator, Prime Energy, in coordination with the DOE," it added.

Communities, local governments and other agencies in the vicinity of the onshore gas plant in Batangas were also engaged to ensure awareness of the maintenance activities such as flaring.

The DOE said Prime Energy resumed delivery of Malampaya gas to various plants on Feb. 19.

RELATED VIDEO