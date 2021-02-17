Duterte signs FIST bill into law to cushion banks from bad loans

A security guard scans the temperature of clients observing social distancing as they line up to enter the bank in Quezon City, March 20, 2020 on Day 6 of the lockdown in Metro Manila. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act which would cushion banks and credit-granting institutions from the build up of bad loans due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Tuesday.

"FIST law will allow banks to easily dispose bad assets through Asset Management Companies. The new law will help keep the banking system stable despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno.

The legislation is expected to reduce the non-performing loan ratio" by about 0.63 to 7.0 percentage point," he said on Twitter.

The implementing rules and regulations of the law is already with the Securities and Exchange Commission as lead agency, with inputs from BSP, said Diokno.

Duterte had certified as urgent the measure that would set up mechanisms allowing banks and other financial institutions to dispose and transfer non-performing assets and loans.

"If we keep the non-performing assets in the balance sheets of banks, it will eat up a significant amount of capital as well," Bangko Sentral Managing Director Lyn Javier said in an earlier hearing in the Senate.

"This would constrain them from lending to other sectors of the economy."

FIST is similar to a law called the Special Purpose Vehicle Act passed in the wake of the Asian Financial Crisis, which also allowed banks to dispose of non-performing loans and assets, so that they could expand lending.

