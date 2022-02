Toyota quarterly net profit beats estimates despite chip shortage

Newly assembled vehicles are parked at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Baja California, Tijuana, Mexico May 31, 2019. Jorge Duenes, Reuters/File Photo



TOKYO - Toyota on Wednesday logged a 791.7 billion yen ($6.8 billion) net profit for the three months to December, beating forecasts even as a global chip shortage led to production cuts.

The Japanese auto giant, which kept its crown as the world's top-selling carmaker in 2021, left its annual net profit forecast unchanged.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: