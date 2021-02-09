Paymaya lets online sellers accept payments through chat apps



MANILA - PayMaya on Tuesday said it has introduced a new feature on its mobile app that lets online sellers accept cashless payments on Viber, Messenger, Instagram, and other social media and chat apps.

Online sellers can use the Paymaya app's Payment Links and QR Ph features to generate a link or QR code to accept payments, the mobile wallet operator said.

"Sellers only need to generate a Request Money link or get their QR Ph code by going to the PayMaya app, clicking the User Profile icon on the top-left portion, and tapping on the QR code icon next to their name and mobile number," Paymaya said.

They can then send this payment link or the screenshot of their QR Ph code to their customers via social media and chat apps.

"Meanwhile, buyers only need to tap on the link sent by the seller or scan or upload the seller's QR Ph code through the PayMaya app to make a payment," Paymaya said.

The seller's PayMaya account details will then be automatically filled in the buyer's PayMaya app, and they can just enter the amount or press Pay, the company said.

Paymaya said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in the number of online and chat sellers using the app.

“Filipinos are adept in using digital tools such as social media and chat apps, and at PayMaya, we are here to make it easier to pay and get paid,” said Paymaya president Shailesh Baidwan.

QR Ph is the national QR code standard launched by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in 2019.