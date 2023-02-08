Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - More Filipino workers were jobless in December, but fewer workers were underemployed, according to the preliminary data released on Wednesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The unemployment rate settled at 4.3 percent in December, equivalent to 2.22 million jobless Filipinos. December's figure is slightly higher compared to the 2.18 million or 4.2 percent rate in November 2022, the PSA said.

December 2022’s jobless rate was the second lowest since 2005, the PSA said, trailing only the November 2022 figure. It was also much lower than the unemployment rate in December 2021 which was at 6.6 percent.

Underemployment, meanwhile, eased to 12.6 percent, equivalent to 6.2 million Filipinos seeking more jobs or job hours. December's underemployment rate was better than the 14.4 percent or 7.16 million seen in the previous month, data showed.

The overall employment rate in the country is also slightly lower in December at 95.7 percent or 49 million compared to November's 95.8 percent rate or 49.71 million Filipinos, the PSA said.

MANUFACTURING LOSSES, AGRI GAINS

Around 585,000 jobs were lost in manufacturing in December, the PSA said.

Other subsectors which saw large drops in the number of employed persons from November to December were:

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-387 thousand);

Accommodation and food service activities (-240 thousand);

Human health and social work activities (-239 thousand); and

Real estate activities (-168 thousand).

Meanwhile the sectors which added the most jobs during the period were:

Agriculture and forestry (829 thousand);

Fishing and aquaculture (291 thousand);

Administrative and support service activities (257 thousand);

Construction (138 thousand); and

Other service activities (123 thousand).

The Philippine economy grew 7.6 percent in 2022, beating analysts’ forecasts. But economists said growth could be slower this year.

